Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks, below.

Song of the Week: Confidence Man and Jade, “Gossip” An unlikely pairing – Australian party starters Confidence Man and former Little Mix star Jade – yields a raucous, deeply strange club banger culminating in a righteous and extremely silly drop of a c-bomb. First debuted at Glastonbury – where the crowd seemed to totally lap it up – it's nice to have a studio version where you can really hear Jade and Janet Planet exchange nothingy gossip woman to woman. Now all we need is Tina's side of the story.

Tame Impala, “End of Summer” Tame Impala’s first new music in five years is an appropriately titled acid house track that’s perfect for soundtracking long, warm nights. Play loud!

Lola Young, “d£aler” It’s not easy being a Lola Young stan, as I am, but she makes it worth our while: Her latest single is a highlight from her fantastic new record I’m Only Fucking Myself, a true showcase of her insane vocal ability and frank, funny lyricism.

Tyla and Wizkid, “Dynamite” Two stars of African pop unite on the appropriately-titled “Dynamite," which totally sizzles. Late summer smash incoming!

Amaarae, “Girlie-Pop!” Ghanaian polymath Amaarae is now two for two when it comes to singles from her new album Black Star, which might be one of my most anticipated this year. She says this one started out as a freestyle, which makes its hookiness all the more amazing.

Drake and Central Cee, “Which One” First debuted at Drake’s Wireless festival headline set, “Which One” is cheeky and cheerful, self-referential and sleazy in the perfect measure.

Tyler, the Creator, “Ring Ring Ring” Almighty banger from Tyler’s new all-killer, no-filler dance-focussed record. After an increasingly dizzying run of concept records, it’s fun to hear him let loose.

Jamie xx, “Dream Night” A loosie from Jamie xx that he’s been playing all summer long, “Dream Night” is dazed and gorgeous.

Mariah Carey, Kehlani and Shenseea, “Sugar Sweet” It’s such amazing news that there’s going to be a new Mariah Carey record in the world, especially considering that her last record, Caution, was so excellent and deeply underrated. “Sugar Sweet” keeps anticipation high.

John Maus, “Came & Got” “Came & Got” is moody and deeply emotional – capturing a more searching, pleading spirit than we’re used to from John Maus.