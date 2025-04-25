Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks, below.

Song of the week: PinkPantheress - "Stateside" Another single from PinkPantheress’s new mixtape Fancy That, “Stateside” is a propulsive tribute to 2000s big-beat and drum'n'bass that manages to capture the demure sexiness of great R&B. After the more genre-mashed tone of 2023's Heaven Knows, it's exhilarating to hear Pink expand her sound without sacrificing the intimacy and sense of fun that she's always been known for. There are also shades of Kylie Minogue's iconic "Slow" hovering around the edge of this track – always a good thing.

Haim - "Down To Be Wrong" The latest single from Haim’s fourth album I quit showcases the same kind of raw emotional honesty that they highlighted on their classic third record Women In Music Part III — and throws in a beefy, scream-along post-chorus for good measure.

Kali Uchis - "ILYSMIH" Kali Uchis switches lanes on this lovely, vintage-toned new ballad, an ode to motherhood and family that’s rich and warm.

Sammy Virji, Issey Cross - "Nostalgia" Rising producer Sammy Virji, fresh off a buzzy Coachella performance, taps into the feeling of old-school EDM and internetty speed garage on this big-room banger with Issey Cross.

Flo Milli, T-Pain - "Gripper" Flo Milli’s new track is a strange, oddly shaped thing – it feels a little like country music, but doesn’t sound like “country-rap – but it’s also deeply affecting. An ode to true love that’s bawdy and sweet.

Fine - "I Could" Copenhagen artist Fine Glindvad nods to ‘80s and ‘90s singer-songwriters like Mary Margaret O’Hara, Anna Domino and Michelle Gurevich with her dark, windswept take on rock. Her latest single “I Could” is a doozy – sexy and menacing at the same time.

Maria Somerville - "Violet" I’ve often had this song on repeat over the past few months – Maria Somerville’s new album Luster is beautiful as a whole, but this distinctive, rhythmic anthem and ode to life is an all-timer.

8485, Danny Brown - "G.I.R.L." Danny Brown tears through this sardonic, ridiculous new single from Helix Tears member 8485. It’s a vortex of odd angles and sharp left turns that recalls the lawless era of bloghouse.

Fiona Apple - "Heart of Gold" What can you say about something like this? It’s a Neil Young classic sung by Fiona Apple, whose gorgeous, smoky voice perfectly suits a track this aching and rich.

Samia - "Carousel" This new one from Samia’s new album Bloodless is circular and hypnotic, and features all the vivid specificity that makes her songwriting great.