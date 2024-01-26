It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Justice - "Generator"

Justice, back with their first new album in six years, are playing directly to the late-night Coachella crowd with “Generator”, an unrelenting EDM-French house hybrid.

Discovery Zone - "All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go"

JJ Weihl’s music often feels exploratory and curious, each song playing like a trip through a succession of portals. “All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go” from soon-to-be-released second album Quantum Web feels more backward-looking, all the way down to its Anna Domino-referencing guitar solo.

Bullion, Carly Rae Jepsen - "Rare"

Bullion, producer of last year’s superlative Avalon Emerson & The Charm record, links up with Carly Rae Jepsen on this gorgeous, understated pop song, which imagines a world in which Arthur Russell produced for his day’s biggest pop singers.

TR/ST - "Run"

​Toronto producer TR/ST links up with the ever-underrated Cecile Believe on this gothy pop song, which radiates a magnetic melancholy.

evilgiane, LUCY (Cooper B. Handy) - "WHAT SHE'S HAVING"

Surf Gang founder evilgiane continues his richly unpredictable run with his new album #HEAVENSGATE. The indisputable highlight is this foggy, lovelorn ambient club track, featuring a typically wistful feature from Cooper B. Handy.

Ice Spice - "Think U The Shit (Fart)"

Despite it’s memebait title, “Think U The Shit (Fart)” is Ice Spice’s best single in ages, a swaggering boast track whose sprightly Jersey club production sounds like a modern update on a Neptunes classic.

Empress Of, MUNA - "What's Love"

Empress Of nods back to the 80s-indebted glow of her earlier work on this spectral power ballad, which recalls heart-rending pop stars like Robyn and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Jane Penny - "Messages"

“Messages” captures the deep-rooted loneliness of Jane Penny’s band TOPS while adding in a subtle new sense of grandeur thanks to a crystalline, technicolor bridge.

Ethel - "Passing Ships"

Vibey, moonlit stuff from French pop singer Ethel, whose approach to romantic balladry is diffuse but has an unsettling edge.

Isaac Dunbar - "Apartment A"

Massachusetts songwriter and producer Isaac Dunbar throws his hat into the ring of the “indie sleaze revival” coming up with an LCD Soundsystem homage that’s catchy and appropriately louche.