It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Hatchie — "Quicksand"

The lead single for Hatchie’s sophomore album, Giving The World Away, is a total headrush of a pop song that crystallizes self-doubt into dazzling anthemia.

Lana Del Rey — "Watercolor Eyes"

Lana’s Euphoria track is all Ultraviolence style roughly picked guitar and gossamer wails. It’s another timeless single that recaptures the digging-through-the-archives vibes of last year’s superlative Blue Banisters.

Kid Bloom — "I Fell In Love Again"

Kid Bloom’s woozy, fusion-led style feels more expansive than ever on “I Fell In Love Again,” a typically lovelorn track from the LA musician that’s lush and sighing.

iann dior, Travis Barker & Machine Gun Kelly — "thought it was"

The emo revival rolls on with this highlight from the new iann dior album, which excavates the heart-on-sleeve feeling of Warped Tour icons with aplomb.

Shenseea & Megan Thee Stallion — "Lick"

"WAP” has a natural heiress in “Lick,” a ridiculously fun track from rising reggae star Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion. After her starmaking turn on Kanye West’s Donda, “Lick” is sure to vault Shenseea to a new level.

Girlpool — "Lie Love Lullaby"

Girlpool’s techy, surreal new song — excitingly, a new single from their forthcoming album Forgiveness — is a showcase for Avery Tucker, who struts around in the song’s video like a '90s boyband star.

Nemahsis — "dollar signs"

Nemahsis makes her mark with “dollar signs,” a gut-wrenchingly emotional track about the Toronto artist and influencer’s personal life and struggles. It’s a strong look-in for the rising star.

Griff & Sigrid — "Head on Fire"

Griff and Sigrid were made for each other: both are avatars of a new, conscious, organic kind of pop music, and their first collaboration, “Head on Fire,” is a paragon of pop’s chic new era.

Honey Dijon, Dave Giles II, Cor.Ece & Mike Dunn — "Work"

Legendary DJ and fashion designer Honey Dijon is back with “Work,” an impeccable collaboration with Dave Giles II, Cor.Ece and Mike Dunn whose smooth, deep bass is a perfect match for late nights.

Ecco2k & Bladee — "Amygdala"