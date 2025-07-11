Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Song of the Week: Justin Bieber - "DAISIES" This lovely, loping single cuts to the heart of Justin Bieber’s new album Swag – it’s all about warm textures, smooth surfaces, real feelings. This track, featuring the unmistakable guitar of Mk.gee, teeters on the edge of being saccharine, but it thankfully doesn’t get there.

Cash Cobain - "Feeeeeeeeel"

Cash Cobain’s latest single basically follows the same structure as “Problem,” but hey — the skeletal baile funk production sounds fantastic.

Jayda G - "The Shiver" Let this week’s Sound Off be your unofficial mid-summer playlist – this new Jayda G track begs to be blasted poolside .

Danny L Harle, PinkPantheress - "Starlight" It’s surprising it’s taken this long for Danny L Harle and PinkPantheress to collaborate – they’re both incredible archivists of '90s and 2000s British dance music, and “Starlight” is appropriately heady and intense.

Syd - "Die For This"

As a prime Syd solo stan, it’s good to hear her back on this fast, minimal new R&B track.

Noah Cyrus, Bill Callahan - "XXX"

The weirdest collaboration of the year, to be sure, and a total slam dunk – feels like a timeworn classic.

Flo, Kaytranada - "The Mood"

What we need now is a collaborative album. Make it happen! Flo and Kaytranada are a match made in heaven.

Geese - "Taxes"

The new single from Geese builds to an anthemic, 2000s-y climax, and it’s both hugely emotional and immensely gratifying.

Wet Leg - "mangetout"

A piquant highlight from Wet Leg’s great new album Moisturizer, “mangetout” refines the kind of fuck-you anthem that the band broke out with.

Tyla - "IS IT"

Tyla keep redefining her sound, and on “Is It” she harks back to Neptunes-era production that perfectly suits her slinky vocals.