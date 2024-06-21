It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks, below.

Charli XCX, Lorde - "The girl, so confusion version with lorde" The phrase “cultural reset” gets bandied about a lot, but I can’t remember the last time a single felt like such a pure vibe shift; here’s two of the biggest pop stars in the world hashing out their very private beef in a way that’s almost impossibly raw.



Kali Uchis - "Never Be Yours" The new single from Kali Uchis is mellow and dazed, a piece of typically enticing vintage-tuned R&B.



Ben Hauke, Katy B - "MADE TO MEASURE" This highlight from London producer Ben Hauke’s new album Club Cute features the inimitable voice of Katy B, whose presence makes this track sound old-school and modern at the same time.



Jamie xx, Robyn - "Life" Just in time for Pride Month, the latest single from Jamie xx’s In Waves features Robyn paying tribute to ballroom culture with reverence and a bit of a wink.



Ice Spice - "Phat Butt" Ice Spice recalls her friend/icon Nicki Minaj on the latest single from her anticipated debut album Y2K.



Peso Pluma, Cardi B - "PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE" Cardi lends a hand to Mexican superstar Peso Pluma on this simmering, hard-as-nails cut from the rapper’s new album EXODO.

Camila Cabello - "Chanel No.5" This piano-led new cut from Camila’s new hyperpop album C,XOXO is gentle, catchy and just familiar enough.



Maren Morris, Julia Michaels - "cut!" The latest single from Maren Morris’s post-country era is anthemic and dramatic, a breakup song that’s perfect for karaoke.



NewJeans - "Supernatural" NewJeans, still in their new-jack swing bag, return with this delightfully breezy 250-produced cut.

