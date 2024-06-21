Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
Jun 21, 2024
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks, below.
Charli XCX, Lorde - "The girl, so confusion version with lorde"
The phrase “cultural reset” gets bandied about a lot, but I can’t remember the last time a single felt like such a pure vibe shift; here’s two of the biggest pop stars in the world hashing out their very private beef in a way that’s almost impossibly raw.
Kali Uchis - "Never Be Yours"
The new single from Kali Uchis is mellow and dazed, a piece of typically enticing vintage-tuned R&B.
Ben Hauke, Katy B - "MADE TO MEASURE"
This highlight from London producer Ben Hauke’s new album Club Cute features the inimitable voice of Katy B, whose presence makes this track sound old-school and modern at the same time.
Jamie xx, Robyn - "Life"
Just in time for Pride Month, the latest single from Jamie xx’s In Waves features Robyn paying tribute to ballroom culture with reverence and a bit of a wink.
Ice Spice - "Phat Butt"
Ice Spice recalls her friend/icon Nicki Minaj on the latest single from her anticipated debut album Y2K.
Peso Pluma, Cardi B - "PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE"
Cardi lends a hand to Mexican superstar Peso Pluma on this simmering, hard-as-nails cut from the rapper’s new album EXODO.
Camila Cabello - "Chanel No.5"
This piano-led new cut from Camila’s new hyperpop album C,XOXO is gentle, catchy and just familiar enough.
Maren Morris, Julia Michaels - "cut!"
The latest single from Maren Morris’s post-country era is anthemic and dramatic, a breakup song that’s perfect for karaoke.
NewJeans - "Supernatural"
NewJeans, still in their new-jack swing bag, return with this delightfully breezy 250-produced cut.
Photography: Rahul Bhatt
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Orville Peck Is Ready to Take It All Off (Almost)
Story by Michael Cuby / Interview by Gottmik / Photography & direction by Brett Loudermilk / Creative & art direction by Zain Curtis / Styling by Catherine Hahn / Hair and makeup by Hatti Rees
Story by Michael Cuby / Interview by Gottmik / Photography & direction by Brett Loudermilk / Creative & art direction by Zain Curtis / Styling by Catherine Hahn / Hair and makeup by Hatti Rees
11 June
Music
Chappell Roan Is Taking It
Story by Joan Summers / Interview by Trixie Mattel / Photography by Hector Clark / Styling by Genesis Webb / Makeup by Doniella Davy / Hair by Faye Celeste
Story by Joan Summers / Interview by Trixie Mattel / Photography by Hector Clark / Styling by Genesis Webb / Makeup by Doniella Davy / Hair by Faye Celeste
04 June
Music
YOASOBI's Global J-Pop Overthrow
Story by Travis Shosa / Photography by Brian Ziff / Illustration by Lauren Tsai / Styling by Nico Amarca / Hair and makeup by Youca
Story by Travis Shosa / Photography by Brian Ziff / Illustration by Lauren Tsai / Styling by Nico Amarca / Hair and makeup by Youca
21 May
Music
ATEEZ Break the Limit
Story by Crystal Bell / Photography by Szilveszter Mako / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / Set design by Krzysztof Katus / Makeup by Seulji Li / Hair by Dayeong Jeong / Props by Edith Di Monda
Story by Crystal Bell / Photography by Szilveszter Mako / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / Set design by Krzysztof Katus / Makeup by Seulji Li / Hair by Dayeong Jeong / Props by Edith Di Monda
16 May
Internet
Inside the Queen of Melrose's Fashion Empire
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Tyler Matthew Oyer
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Tyler Matthew Oyer
08 May