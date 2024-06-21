Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

By Shaad D'Souza
Jun 21, 2024

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks, below.

Charli XCX, Lorde - "The girl, so confusion version with lorde"

The phrase “cultural reset” gets bandied about a lot, but I can’t remember the last time a single felt like such a pure vibe shift; here’s two of the biggest pop stars in the world hashing out their very private beef in a way that’s almost impossibly raw.

Kali Uchis - "Never Be Yours"

The new single from Kali Uchis is mellow and dazed, a piece of typically enticing vintage-tuned R&B.

Ben Hauke, Katy B - "MADE TO MEASURE"

This highlight from London producer Ben Hauke’s new album Club Cute features the inimitable voice of Katy B, whose presence makes this track sound old-school and modern at the same time.

Jamie xx, Robyn - "Life"

Just in time for Pride Month, the latest single from Jamie xx’s In Waves features Robyn paying tribute to ballroom culture with reverence and a bit of a wink.

Ice Spice - "Phat Butt"

Ice Spice recalls her friend/icon Nicki Minaj on the latest single from her anticipated debut album Y2K.

Peso Pluma, Cardi B - "PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE"

Cardi lends a hand to Mexican superstar Peso Pluma on this simmering, hard-as-nails cut from the rapper’s new album EXODO.

Camila Cabello - "Chanel No.5"

This piano-led new cut from Camila’s new hyperpop album C,XOXO is gentle, catchy and just familiar enough.

Maren Morris, Julia Michaels - "cut!"

The latest single from Maren Morris’s post-country era is anthemic and dramatic, a breakup song that’s perfect for karaoke.

NewJeans - "Supernatural"

NewJeans, still in their new-jack swing bag, return with this delightfully breezy 250-produced cut.

Photography: Rahul Bhatt

