Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks, below.

Song of the Week: Blood Orange, Caroline Polachek, Lorde, Mustafa - "Mind Loaded"

The first single from Blood Orange’s Essex Honey, his first album in many years, is a gorgeous slow-build that features a chorus of familiar voices, blended together to create one coherent whole. The most intriguing part of the song might be the jazz breakdown at the end — a canny production choice that shows Dev Hynes hasn’t lost his spark.

Bad Bunny - "ALAMBRE PúA"

Released to mark the first night of his monumental Puerto Rico residency, “Alambre Púa” is Bad Bunny at his finest, embracing and menacing in equal measure.

Alex G - "Oranges"

Alex G’s major-label debut is masterful, and “Oranges” is a highlight — sparse, simple, and purely emotional.

Emma Louise, Flume - "Easy Goodbye" It’s been seven years since an Emma Louise project – 2018’s underrated Lilac Everything – and this portends a new EP with Flume. The beat is classic Flume, almost recalling his debut album.

Reneé Rapp - "Why Is She Still Here"

Reneé Rapp is just a theatre girl at heart, evidenced by this smoky old-soul ballad that feels like it was taken straight from a Broadway show.

MIAMI - "Tommy Richman"

Virginia’s best white boy Tommy Richman is back with another funky indie-pop summer smash.

salute - "more soul" This cut from Salute’s deluxe album is so profoundly fun and euphoric – you have to respect its shamelessness in courting the mid-season summer day party crowd.

Sudan Archives - "MY TYPE"

More day party delirium – Sudan Archives’ new album is a totally electric club record, and this is one of the album’s many windows-down anthems.

Everything Is Recorded, Noah Cyrus, Bill Callahan - "Porcupine Tattoo"

I’m not exactly sure how DJ Koze flipped the Noah Cyrus/Bill Callahan track into an Everything is Recorded track and into this remix so quick, but I’m not complaining.