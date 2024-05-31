It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Magdalena Bay - "Death & Romance" Magdalena Bay return with another glassy, sprawling prog-pop odyssey that builds from a tightly-wound jam into something seemingly designed to hit the back walls of stadiums.



Charli XCX, Robyn, Yung Lean - "the 360 remix" Charli links with two Swedish legends to flex on being a child star and an eternal influence. The proof is in the pudding: This has to be one of the most inspired remix pairings in recent memory.



Kalifa - "Right Now" Kalifa leans into off-kilter funk on this shapeshifting, high-octane new track that plays like an ode to self-confidence and determination.



Chris Cohen - "Sunever" The latest single from Chris Cohen is sun-dappled and pastoral, playing like a Laurel Canyon take on Renaissance folk.



John Glacier - "Steady As I Am"

London rapper John Glacier’s music feels needling and subliminal, but casual at the same time – “Steady As I Am” is ingratiating but appealingly loose.

Normani - "Candy Paint" Normani’s new single “Candy Paint” is a certified trunk-rattler, paying tribute to her Houston heritage and demonstrating her formidable vocal ability.



Pretty Slick - "Headliner"

Teen film soundtrack vibes from this new Pretty Sick track, which recalls Yves Tumor and 2010s indie-pop in equal measure.

The Marias - "No One Noticed" A dissociated yacht pop highlight from The Marias’ emotional new record Submarine, “No One Noticed” goes down so easy you might not notice it’s kind of devastating.



Elias Rønnenfelt - "Like Lovers Do" Elias Ronnenfelt revives the country twang of 2014’s Plowing Into The Field Of Love for his debut solo single, its minimalist production adding to the song’s sharpness and urgency.

