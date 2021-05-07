Hi Uglies...
XOXOETHAN here and I'm so excited to share the latest episode of SNATCHURAL!
We got to sit down with the iconic Patrick Starrr, who is in the process of building a beauty empire. You might recognize Patrick from when he launched his YouTube channel in 2013 as one of the pioneers breaking gender boundaries around makeup. Eight years later, Patrick has unveiled ONE/SIZE Beauty, which comes from his signature phrase, "Makeup is a one size fits all."
While we beat our faces, Patrick and I chat about launching ONE/SIZE, his mission behind the brand and a new product that will blow your mind. Check out the latest SNATCHURAL, below.
And click through some of my favorite ONE/SIZE Beauty products that were used in our video.
Turn Up The Base Versatile Powder Foundation
Photos courtesy of ONE/SIZE