TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead at 16

TikTok star Siya Kakkar has died at the age of 16.

On Thursday, Kakkar's manager, Arjun Sarin, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she passed away at her home in New Delhi, India on Wednesday night between 9 and 10 p.m. Per Delhi Police speaking to India Today, Kakkar had been battling depression before her passing. The cause was death by suicide.

"She sounded very normal, just like we talk every day," Sarin told the publication. "I can just say she was one of the finest artists and her focus was not money. Her focus was to work for her happiness."

Kakkar — who had nearly 2 million followers on TikTok — was well-known on the platform for her videos combining Bollywood-style dancing and singing.

News of her passing has shocked the TikTok community, with many of Kakkar's friends and collaborators remembering her via Instagram. One of these people was fashion photographer Viral Bhayani, who mourned her passing by writing, "Before publishing this I spoke to her talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright."

"Even he has no clue what went that she had to go this way," Bhayani continued. "You go through her videos and you can [see] she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please don't do this."

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.