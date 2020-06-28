After YouTube legend Jenna Marbles decided to address her problematic past content and announce her quitting YouTube, YouTuber Shane Dawson has also posted an apology video for his past racist behavior. But hours later, a disturbing clip of him surfaced, appearing to jokingly masturbate to a poster of an 11-year-old Willow Smith.

Willow's mother, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, and brother Jaden have both called out the YouTuber. Jada tweeted, "To Shane Dawson ... I'm done with the excuses."

"SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU," Jaden wrote. "YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT."

In his 20-minute apology video — entitled "Taking Accountability" — he addressed his blackface, saying the N-word, racist stereotypical impersonations of POC, and jokes about pedophilia. But Dawson has yet to speak about the video with Willow in particular, or respond to the Smith family's tweets.

Regarding his pedophile jokes, he said in the video, "That is disgusting, that is gross, it is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny or, like 'Oh my God, my child-molester character,' or whatever. It's all gross, and I promise that is not real, that is not me."

"I'm willing to lose everything," Dawson said toward the end, claiming he's willing to own up to his past actions, and take full responsibility. "At this point, realizing how many people I've hurt or how many people I've inspired to say awful things or do anything awful, to finally just own up to all of this and be accountable is worth losing everything to me."

Watch the full video below.

