It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Waxahatchee - "The Wolves"

The stunning penultimate track from Waxahatchee’s new album Tigers Blood is an all-timer karaoke ballad – defiant and quietly epic, it’s a classic Katie Crutchfield ode-to-stubbornness that begs you to scream along.

Olivia Rodrigo - "obsessed"

It’s a crime that this ripping Guts bonus track was originally relegated to the album’s vinyl release. It’s a total rager, distilling the album’s recurring themes of jealousy or rivalry so intense it turns into something bordering lust into a colossal banger.

Charli XCX, Addison Rae, A.G. Cook - "the von dutch remix"

Total avant-garde chaos from Charli, Addison and A. G., who turn the already raucous “Von dutch” into a brutal, weirdly horror-coded rave-up.

Nourished by Time - "Hell of A Ride"

Marcus Brown fuses post-punk, new wave and … disco-soul (?) on this typically inspired highlight from his new Catching Chickens EP.

Shakira, Card B - "Puntería"

Cardi B goes bilingual and switches deftly between singing and rapping (bi-flow-al?) for this velvet-smooth collaboration from Shakira’s hugely-anticipated comeback album.

Shanon & The Clams - "Real Or Magic"

This wounded torch song sounds like it’s been beamed in from the lounge of some ‘60s hotel, Shannon Shaw perfectly capturing a surging, intense form of melancholy.

Empress Of - "Lorelei"

For Your Consideration, the new album by Empress Of, is a wildly great showcase of Lorely Rodriguez’s many talents, and the sinuous minimal house track “Lorelei” confirms her status as a perfect club diva.

Shabaka, Floating Points, Laraaji - "I'll Do Whatever You Want"

A highlight of Shabaka’s forthcoming flute-focussed album, “I’ll Do Whatever You Want” is ominous and gorgeous in equal measure, subtly building into something rich and resonant.

Ahadadream, Priya Ragu, Skrillex, contra - "TAKA"

Brightly-toned dance chaos from two brown dance/pop luminaries (and Skrillex) who splice together ideas to create a summer dance banger that feels like it was made in a lab for optimum euphoria if played at a festival.

Porter Robinson - "Cheerleader"

Typically beautiful emo-EDM hybrid from Porter Robinson, building on the dazzling lustre of 2021’s Nurture with a song that’s dense and punchy.