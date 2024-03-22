Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
Mar 22, 2024
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Waxahatchee - "The Wolves"
The stunning penultimate track from Waxahatchee’s new album Tigers Blood is an all-timer karaoke ballad – defiant and quietly epic, it’s a classic Katie Crutchfield ode-to-stubbornness that begs you to scream along.
Olivia Rodrigo - "obsessed"
It’s a crime that this ripping Guts bonus track was originally relegated to the album’s vinyl release. It’s a total rager, distilling the album’s recurring themes of jealousy or rivalry so intense it turns into something bordering lust into a colossal banger.
Charli XCX, Addison Rae, A.G. Cook - "the von dutch remix"
Total avant-garde chaos from Charli, Addison and A. G., who turn the already raucous “Von dutch” into a brutal, weirdly horror-coded rave-up.
Nourished by Time - "Hell of A Ride"
Marcus Brown fuses post-punk, new wave and … disco-soul (?) on this typically inspired highlight from his new Catching Chickens EP.
Shakira, Card B - "Puntería"
Cardi B goes bilingual and switches deftly between singing and rapping (bi-flow-al?) for this velvet-smooth collaboration from Shakira’s hugely-anticipated comeback album.
Shanon & The Clams - "Real Or Magic"
This wounded torch song sounds like it’s been beamed in from the lounge of some ‘60s hotel, Shannon Shaw perfectly capturing a surging, intense form of melancholy.
Empress Of - "Lorelei"
For Your Consideration, the new album by Empress Of, is a wildly great showcase of Lorely Rodriguez’s many talents, and the sinuous minimal house track “Lorelei” confirms her status as a perfect club diva.
Shabaka, Floating Points, Laraaji - "I'll Do Whatever You Want"
A highlight of Shabaka’s forthcoming flute-focussed album, “I’ll Do Whatever You Want” is ominous and gorgeous in equal measure, subtly building into something rich and resonant.
Ahadadream, Priya Ragu, Skrillex, contra - "TAKA"
Brightly-toned dance chaos from two brown dance/pop luminaries (and Skrillex) who splice together ideas to create a summer dance banger that feels like it was made in a lab for optimum euphoria if played at a festival.
Porter Robinson - "Cheerleader"
Typically beautiful emo-EDM hybrid from Porter Robinson, building on the dazzling lustre of 2021’s Nurture with a song that’s dense and punchy.
Photography: Jaume de la Iguana
