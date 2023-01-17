Selena Gomez Responds to Body Shamers After the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez is pushing back against the body shamers — once again.

As you may know, the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star appeared at the 2023 Golden Globes with her little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, after being nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series. But while the focus should've been on her big achievement, a number of people seemed more interested with the way she looked in her (gorgeous) black and purple Valentino dress. And unfortunately, a lot of the chatter turned out to be less than kind.

However, Selena has always hit back at trolls making nasty comments about her body, and this time was no different, with the actress telling her haters to sit back down during a recent Instagram Live with 9-year-old Gracie.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays. I mean... right?,” as Selena said in a fan repost of the since-expired clip, which Gracie answered with an emphatic "yeah."

“But we don’t care,” Selena added before they both began to laugh, while fans in the comments defended their queen by writing things like, “She shouldn’t have to explain why her body looks how it does."

That said, this is far from the first time the "Lose You to Love Me" singer has been forced to revisit this particular conversation, despite being extremely open about her battle with lupus, high blood pressure and kidney issues being a big reason behind her fluctuating weight.

Back in April 2022, Selena responded to the hate during a defiant TikTok Live, where she said she was "trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich."

“But honestly I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway," as she concluded. However, she also recently returned to the platform after a so-called "fan" claimed that she was "always skinny" when she was dating ex Justin Bieber, though this time she appeared to be genuinely hurt by the comment, judging by the sad face emoji she left underneath the video.

Check out Selena's latest response to the trolls for yourself below.