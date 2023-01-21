Selena Gomez Responds to Drew Taggart Dating Rumors

Selena Gomez is responding to the buzz about her recent outing with Drew Taggart.

Earlier this week, the Page Six published exclusive photos of the "Lose You to Love Me" singer, 30, bowling with The Chainsmokers member, 33, at The Gutter in New York City on January 15, which a witness claimed was much more than a friendly hang out, as they were allegedly “'making out' like teenagers while enjoying some alone time."

Naturally, this led to a ton of dating speculation, with fans eating up reports from tabloids like Us Weekly, who spoke to an insider that alleged the two were trying to keep things "very casual and low-key." However, Gomez is now addressing the rumors head-on by clarifying where exactly she stands when it comes to both Taggart and her general relationship status — and apparently not everything is as it seems.

On Thursday, the star uploaded a since-deleted post to her Instagram Story, where she posted a black-and-white photo of the sky featuring a rocky hill and the top of a man's head. And the purpose of sharing the contemplative image? To tell everyone in the overlay text that "I like being alone too much," which was also accompanied by a hashtag informing fans that "#iamsingle"

Not only that, but the photos of their so-called "date" supposedly lacked some context. Contrary to what the Page Six informant said, Gomez and Taggart weren't alone, with another source telling People that the duo were there as part of a larger group. So needless to say, there's nothing to see here, folks.

Taggart has yet to publicly comment on the rumors or Gomez's latest post. In the meantime though, you can see the IG Story in question below.

