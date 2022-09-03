Seezona is an international e-commerce platform dedicated to supporting the next generation of designers. Based in Stockholm, the newly launched website offers selections of innovative and sustainable brands from all over the world, with an emphasis on women-led companies. The platform currently supports more than 150 designers from 25 countries and curates a special selection for its customers. Check out some of our favorite independent designers from the site, below.

GUDU was founded in 2015 by Creative Director Lasha Mdinaradze. The Kyiy-born Ukrainian brand, which says it puts forward "concept fashion ideas," emphasizes female empowerment through bold and architectural silhouettes. From sharp leather outwear to layered suit trousers, Mdinaradze describes his brand ethos saying, "I wish to create outfits for women that would reveal her gentle power, personality and passion all at once."

Cin Cin is a jet-setting, Slim Aarons dream. Founded in 2019, the brand's name represents a play on the classic Italian toast, "Chin chin," and focuses on a vacation lifestyle through retro-inspired swim and resort wear.

ANDREEVA is a colorful and feather-filled brand founded by women, for women. Introduced in 2016 by mother-daughter-duo Olga and Marina Andreeva, the brand debuted its first runway collection at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Kyiv. Since then, the pair has relocated to New York City. Originally focused on hand-made knits for all body types, the clothes have expanded into vibrant prints and statement outerwear.

LETOIT combines delicacy and authority through minimal, but conceptual designs. The modern brand strongly emphasizes architectural inspiration, with pieces that expertly blend youthful, edgier cutouts and materials with more traditionally mature silhouettes.

DAYRA is a sustainable ready-to-wear Panamanian brand Founded in 2018 by Designer Dayra Cardoze. Blending technology and craftsmanship, DAYRA's designs are light and fun, and feature one-of-a kind prints made entirely from recycled materials. The brand exclusively produces its clothing using small family-owned factories throughout Latin America.