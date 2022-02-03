It is truly amazing the lengths some actors will go to get into character. Daniel Day Lewis spent a whole year preparing to play Abraham Lincoln, reading over 100 books about the former president and refusing to speak to any fellow British crew members so as to not lose the accent, Lady Gaga spent nine months speaking in an Italian accent before playing Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci and it turns out Sebastian Stan wore a pair of steel balls so he could be just as hung as Tommy Lee.

The actor appeared alongside Pam & Tommy co-star Lily James on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about the long and sometimes painful transformation process they underwent to portray the iconic couple. From fake pierced nipples to fake tattoos and a whole host of prosthetic penises (including one that talks) but it turns out the process of getting into character for Stan went beyond just aesthetics.

Going full method, Stan revealed to Kimmel and James, who was apparently none the wiser, that he used to walk around set with a pair of steel balls in order to feel what it was like to be as well endowed as Tommy Lee. “I know it sounds insane to you, but trust me, I was like, I need to kind of feel like a man,” Stan told Kimmel.

Stan explained that the idea came from his acting coach Larry Moss who once had Helen Hunt wear nickels in her shoes for As Good As It Gets “so you know what it’s like to stand up on your feet for 12 hours.” So following the same train of logic Stan decided wear some metal objects of his own in order get used to the heft of Lee's balls. It's a unique tactic for sure but hey, if it works it works.

Watch the full interview with Jimmy Kimmel below.