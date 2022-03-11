Legendary dancehall singer Sean Paul is back with pop star Pia Mia, just ahead of summer, to provide their dance floor duet, "How We Do It,” as a sexy explainer detailing the many ways they like to, well, "do it."

In the dimly lit music video, premiering today on PAPER, Paul gets a subtle vibe going while dancers surrounding him paint a picture and Mia shows how silky smooth she can move. "They gonna see how we do it," she sings. "They won't believe how we do it."

Speaking about the release, Paul said the song is "our way to show the listeners, how we dance, how we enjoy life and how we stay fresh." Mia, who previously collaborated with Paul on the track "Hot," said of her experience, "I’m so happy to be featured on Sean’s new track. The video is sick and I hope everyone loves this song."

Paul’s last album, Live N Livin, came out last year, preceding six albums that solidified the singer as one of dancehall’s most prolific artists. Songs like "Get Busy” and "Temperature" have made him a household name in the US, and many of his albums have secured Best Reggae Album nominations at the Grammys.

He’s gearing up to release even more music in 2022, but until then, watch "How We Do It," below.