'RuPaul's Drag Race' Crowns Season 15 Winner

Sasha Colby has been named the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15.

On the show's April 14 episode, Colby and fellow finalists Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks went head to head in a drag showdown that was taped earlier this month — though the final outcome was not revealed to any of them until Friday night. Colby and Anetra were chosen to move on to the final battle, performing a lipsync of Amii Stewart's "Knock on Wood." Colby was ultimately crowned the winner, taking home a record-breaking prize of $200,000.

“Sasha Colby is the kind of talent that comes around once in a generation,” host Rupaul said in a statement. “She embodies all the qualities of America’s Next Drag Superstar and so much more. Anetra, Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks each put up an incredible fight for the crown, but in the end, Sasha proved to be unbeatable. Long may she reign!”

This season was historic in more ways than one: Colby first made history when she became the first Native Hawaiian queen to be cast on the show. And by the time we got to the finale, all four finalists were queens of color: Luxx Noir London is Black, Mistress Isabelle Brooks is of Mexican descent, and Anetra is mixed race Filipino, Puerto Rican, Japanese and German. Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, who is also Black, won Miss Congeniality, taking home the $10,000 special prize.

Colby was also the first competitor to enter a non-All Stars season as a trans woman. Last season's winner, Willow Pill, the first out queen to win the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, transitioned after filing had begun. Meanwhile, trans queen Kylie Sonique Love took the crown in All Stars 6.

Colby — whose iconic career in drag spans two decades and includes a Miss Continental title in 2012 — was a heavily favored contestant from the beginning. In addition to this, the 37-year-old had already achieved "mother" status, being known on the show as the mother of Season 14 fan favorite Kerri Colby. Earlier this month, she told PAPER she believes being a trans drag queen is her purpose in life.

"I know in this life I'm supposed to be trans and my medium gets to be drag," she said. "In this moment in time, I am literally the living embodiment of what they want to eradicate. I am walking in the airport always on guard knowing that my mere existence is making these people nervous and probably aroused. And I love it."