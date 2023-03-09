RuPaul Speaks Out Against Anti-Drag Legislation

RuPaul is speaking out against the increasing amount of anti-drag bills being introduced by Republican politicians.

On the heels of Tennessee becoming the first state to effectively ban drag performances in public spaces, the RuPaul's Drag Race star took to his Instagram with a video message for fans, where he dubbed the discriminatory legislation "a classic distraction technique" meant to divert our attention "from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on: jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school."

“But we know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective," as RuPaul said. "They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness. But they’re wrong because that is our strength.”

The Emmy winner continued, “Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement. Don’t get it twisted and don’t be distracted."

Not only that, but RuPaul went on to encourage viewers to register to vote "so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government," before concluding the video with a pointed reminder about how "a social media post has never been as powerful as a registered vote" alongside a link to the ACLU's Drag Defense Fund.

The PSA comes as anti-drag bills are being considered in 11 different states following Tennessee's criminalization of drag under an expansion of a preexisting restriction on "adult-oriented businesses." The law — which goes into effect on July 1 — prevents performances from taking place in front of children and within 1000 feet of a school, public park or church, with penalties ranging from a misdemeanor with a year in prison to a felony that's subject to a sentence of up to six years.

Learn more about the ACLU's Drag Defense Fund and watch RuPaul's entire Instagram video about the GOP's effort to ban drag below.