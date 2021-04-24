After one of the longest seasons in herstory, RuPaul's Drag Race has finally crowned the show's Season 13 winner.

On Friday night, Drag Race had an in-person coronation for the season finale with Mama Ru and the four finalists — Gottmik, Rosé, Kandy Muse and Symone — at the venue. There was no live audience because of Covid-19 restrictions, but the crowd was at a remote location for a socially distanced drive-in viewing experience.

Related | Michelle Visage on 13 Years of 'Drag Race'

The night kicked off with a performance from Ru herself, singing and dancing to her song "New Friends Silver, Old Friends Gold." The four queens then showed three different, gag-worthy final looks for three categories: Black and White, Red All Over, and Grand Finale Eleganza Extravaganza. And they did not disappoint on delivery.

And at the end of the Britney Spears-themed grand slam, Kandy Muse and Symone were the top two queens lip syncing for their lives to snatch the crown. But with a total of four different reveals throughout the night, Symone took the win.

Watch the final lip sync below.

Photo via VH1

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like