Following the cult craze of Telfar, New York-based Luar has also struck gold with its “Ana” bag, designed by Raul Lopez in both small and large sizes with a signature oversized top handle. The brand champions a more welcome approach to cultivating desire in the fashion space, putting the power back into community and anyone who wants to participate.

“Luar is a space for everyone to exist and be a part of, from all walks of life, no one is excluded,” Lopez once wrote, ultimately emphasizing that “it’s a space for all of you, all of us, and it will always be.”

At New York Fashion Week, the designer deepened his commitment to this ideology by inviting TikTok’s resident "JerZ Queen," Roz, to Luar’s Spring 2023 presentation at The Shed. Though not immediately associated with the world of high fashion (yet), Roz has certainly established an unapologetic style that’s become her trademark — exactly the type of customer Lopez loves.

“My words could not describe the experience, but my videos to me speak volumes,” Roz tells PAPER, underscoring the many TikToks she shared of her special experience. “It was beyond any expectation I could’ve ever imagined. Having the opportunity to meet, chat with, receive a huge hug and record a video with myself and Raul.”

Before the show, Lopez brought Roz backstage to see how the entire production came to life — a “dream come true” for someone who remembers “sketching photos of super models in Vogue” during her high school days. “Walking in and seeing all the models and assistants prepping hair, makeup and clothes for the show brought joyful tears to my eyes,” she says, describing Lopez as “humble and sweet. He welcomed me with open arms."

We asked Roz to take a break from her well-documented Long Branch trips and Thirsty Thursdays to review some key looks from Luar’s latest collection. “He brings simple, classic style to an outstanding and elegant level,” she says. “Above and beyond.”

Photography: Dan Lecca

"The shades were beyond original and iconic (and I am a sunglasses freak). There is so much passion with the suit and the glasses totally made it pop. Also, I had the opportunity to meet the gentleman that designed the shades for the fashion show."

Photography: Dan Lecca

"The purple eyes drew attention to the black jacket. The asymmetrical design for the legs was so out of the box, and the 'L's' displayed on the bandeau and belt positively completed the ensemble."

Photography: Dan Lecca

"The jeans and tank absolutely blew me away, based on casual attire intertwined with sexy. His energy and walk elevated the look beyond."

Photography: Dan Lecca

"The black dress is simply elegant, which made the bag be notable."

Photography: Dan Lecca

"Speechless. Between the minimal makeup and slicked hair, I was captivated by the entire look. I also had the opportunity to chat with the model and compliment her on how outstandingly beautiful she is and the dress was spectacular. She was so sweet and we took a photo together."