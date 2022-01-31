One of the best parts about Rihanna's baby bump reveal is easily all the pregnancy outfits she'll step out in over the next few months. And if her first maternity look is any indication, we're about to be in for another Rih fashion masterclass.

After hiding her belly in oversized jackets and bulky coats the last couple of weeks, the Savage x Fenty founder finally made it official with a maternity shoot in the middle of a street. For the debut, she wore a pink puffer coat from Chanel's Fall 1996 collection by Karl Lagerfeld, as well as a Chanel chain belt, pearl necklace, bejeweled Christian Lacroix crucifix and ripped blue jeans.

We already know that Rih loves a vintage moment, as her ongoing streak of rare archival finds demonstrates. She owns everything from Gucci by Tom Ford to Dior by John Galliano, and has previously worn pieces from that same Chanel 1996 collection in the past.

Her look also drew comparisons to a famous November 1998 cover of Vogue (Anna Wintour's first), in which model Michaela Bercu — who was also pregnant at the time — donned a Christian Lacroix cross shirt and faded blue jeans. (For what it's worth, Carlyn Cerf de Dudzeele, who styled the shoot, reposted Rihanna's pregnancy look today.)

Her partner, A$AP Rocky, also looked dapper in a fisherman hoodie, black vinyl pants and denim zip hoodie by Carhartt (who also seems having a moment lately thanks to Julia Fox.) Congrats to the happy and very stylish couple!

Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal in this pink silk puffer coat with Gripoix buttons from Chanel FW 1996? I can only stan pic.twitter.com/qSY0WEcgBb — Miss KIDCORE™️ 2022 (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) January 31, 2022

It’s giving me AW’s first @voguemagazine cover (by the late great Peter Lindbergh / Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele) and I love it pic.twitter.com/HaZDOtL2YW — Alessandra Codinha (@ATCodinha) January 31, 2022