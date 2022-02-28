After causing a frenzy at Gucci last week, Rihanna made her second official Fashion Month appearance in Paris today. The starlet (wearing a Diesel Fall 2022 coat that showed just a few days ago in Milan) was joined by boyfriend ASAP Rocky at the Off-White show, the final collection overseen by designer Virgil Abloh before his passing last year.

And what a show it was. With a giant chandelier in the center of the set, a parade of models paced around in the brand's Fall 2022 collection before a slew of famous names and supermodels came out in a series of looks that rehashed Abloh's most iconic pieces for the brand.

Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Amber Valleta, Helena Christensen, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and more emerged in giant tulle confections, ball skirts and wedding dresses before model icon Debra Shaw closed the show in a giant tulle skirt and fitted shirt.

Abloh, who was also the artistic director of men's collections for Louis Vuitton, has had two tribute shows done in his honor from the French label since his death in December — one in Miami and one in Paris. This was the first tribute show done from Off-White, the brand he founded almost 10 years ago.

“This is not a brand that is closed,” Davide De Giglio, founder of New Guards Group told BOF. "This is Off-White, come let’s talk. Virgil always said, ‘I want to open doors, to do something new with new people, with the kids.’ And the door is still open. We’ve suffered a big loss, but on the other side there is happiness.”

See the full collection in the video, below.