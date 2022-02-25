Fashion isn’t fashion without Rihanna — so it’s a good thing she made her first Fashion Week week event of the season today, sitting front row at Gucci’s Fall 2022 show in Milan.

With boyfriend A$AP Rocky at her side, the singer continued leaning into her maternity looks, rocking a black latex crop top that showed off her pregnancy. Paired with satin pants bearing a dragon motif, a plush lavender fur coat, and a Cleopatra-esque mirrored gold headpiece, it’s clear that pregnancy has only taken RiRi’s style game to the next level (if that’s even possible), going the full maximalist, crop-top-in-winter route.

Rihanna’s maternity style has been a masterclass in showing off the baby bump, from sheer tops showing off her belly to the viral, shredded green halter from The Attico that she wore a few weeks ago in LA to a Fenty Beauty party. And while the fashion icon is no stranger in the slightest to buzzworthy street style and sitting front row at fashion shows, there is a certain novelty that comes with seeing her style evolve as a soon-to-be mother.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” Rihanna told People earlier this month. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

Next to Rihanna, Rocky sported a black bomber jacket with a black tee under, with yellow gloves and a Gucci monogram suitcase. The stylish couple’s Milan Fashion Week debut is (hopefully) the first of many Fashion Month outings for the pair, with Paris Fashion Week beginning on February 28.