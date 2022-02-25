Fashion isn’t fashion without Rihanna — so it’s a good thing she made her first Fashion Week week event of the season today, sitting front row at Gucci’s Fall 2022 show in Milan.
With boyfriend A$AP Rocky at her side, the singer continued leaning into her maternity looks, rocking a black latex crop top that showed off her pregnancy. Paired with satin pants bearing a dragon motif, a plush lavender fur coat, and a Cleopatra-esque mirrored gold headpiece, it’s clear that pregnancy has only taken RiRi’s style game to the next level (if that’s even possible), going the full maximalist, crop-top-in-winter route.
Rihanna’s maternity style has been a masterclass in showing off the baby bump, from sheer tops showing off her belly to the viral, shredded green halter from The Attico that she wore a few weeks ago in LA to a Fenty Beauty party. And while the fashion icon is no stranger in the slightest to buzzworthy street style and sitting front row at fashion shows, there is a certain novelty that comes with seeing her style evolve as a soon-to-be mother.
“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” Rihanna told People earlier this month. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”
Next to Rihanna, Rocky sported a black bomber jacket with a black tee under, with yellow gloves and a Gucci monogram suitcase. The stylish couple’s Milan Fashion Week debut is (hopefully) the first of many Fashion Month outings for the pair, with Paris Fashion Week beginning on February 28.
Photo via Getty
