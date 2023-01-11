The Golden Globe Awards are the perfect place to bring together some of the most compelling and powerful work in television and film from the past year. It also helps that we're also treated to some gorgeous looks, even if they don't grace the red carpet.

Rihanna, the powerhouse behind Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty and more, received her first Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Original Song for "Lift Me Up," the stunning tribute to Chadwick Boseman featured as the lead single on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Only months shy of celebrating her first child's first birthday, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went on the perfect date night to celebrate her momentous nomination. However, the low-key couple arrived late and skipped out on the red carpet. That didn't stop the photographers from snapping some gorgeous photos of her custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry.

The eye-catching dress features a mixture of velvet and silk bustier, matching opera gloves, a coordinating Roger Vivier bag and some blinding jewelry pieces, courtesy of none other than Cartier. Rihanna encapsulated old Hollywood glamor with her own edgy twist, still managing to be the center of attention even from the comfort of her seat.

Rihanna did not take home the award for Best Original Song, with the gold instead going to "Naatu Naatu," composed by M.M. Keeravani and performed by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for the smash-hit film RRR. The award was well deserved, making it India's first Golden Globe. The infectious hit also beat out Alexandre Desplat's "Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick and Taylor Swift's "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing.