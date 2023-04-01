What would you do if someone offered you $500,000 to rent out your home for a week?

This is the question that faced Spyro Malaspinas, a 48-year-old cybersecurity professional who owns a 6,400 square-foot, one-acre house in the affluent Paradise Valley, Arizona. Located between Phoenix and Scottsdale, the property caught the the of Rihanna, who was in the market for a crash pad during the week of the Super Bowl, for which she iconically served as the halftime performer.

Related | Rihanna Reveals Why She Walked Back on Super Bowl Boycott

According to the Wall Street Journal, Malaspinas, who purchased the home for $7.3 million last year, was contacted by a property management firm who informed him that someone wanted to rent his house for $50,000 for a week. Though he had no plans to leave his home at the time, it was an offer he couldn't refuse. "My pride's not that big. I don't mind moving out for $500,000 a week," he told the publication.

Interestingly, it was only after Malaspinas obliged the request did he learn who the mystery renter was, adding that his 13-year-old daughter was "absolutely thrilled" about their celebrity guest. And since renting his house to Rihanna, the homeowner says he's received numerous offers to sell the property.

Despite that it's been years since Rihanna released an album, her Super Bowl performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona was historic for the sheer range of her decade-spanning discography. And that's not to mention that the singer and Fenty mogul used the stage to reveal that she and A$AP Rocky are pregnant with baby number two.