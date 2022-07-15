Ricky Martin is reportedly being accused of domestic abuse and incest by his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez.

On Friday, Spanish news outlet Marca published a report claiming that Sanchez's identity had been revealed by Martin's other brother, Eric Martin. The victim was previously unknown under Puerto Rico's Law 54, which the Georgetown Journal of Gender and the Law says is also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention.

That said, this revelation now adds charges of incest to Sanchez's pre-existing domestic abuse case against the musician. If convicted on these more serious charges, Martin potentially faces 50 years in prison, per Puerto Rico's incest laws.

According to Marca, Sanchez also alleged that he was in a relationship with Martin for seven months before breaking up with him. However, Sanchez said that the 50-year-old was not happy about the split and continued to contact him and even went so far as to show up at his house.

Earlier this month, Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell of the Court of First Instance of San Juan granted Sanchez a temporary restraining order against Martin, though police spokesman Axel Valencia told the Associated Press that the police were still looking for him.

In response, Martin's representatives told People that "the allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," adding that they were "very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

Additionally, Martin posted a statement denying the accusations via Twitter, writing that he would "respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me."

"Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time," he continued. "I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart."

Not only that, but Marca went on to say that Martin's attorneys are trying to undermine Sanchez's claim by bringing up the recent accusations of harassment leveled at him by an unnamed woman, who supposedly said Sanchez threatened to destroy her life.

Martin has yet to respond to Marca's report. The trial begins on July 21.