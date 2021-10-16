Raven-Symoné felt like she didn't get the whole story when she agreed to be on The View.

In a new episode of ABC News' The View: Behind the Table podcast, former View co-hosts Raven-Symoné and Candace Cameron Bure spoke about how they felt pressured to bring politics into every conversation, which wasn't mentioned by producers when they were approached for the show.

"[We were] pitched a completely different direction," as Candace explained, while Raven-Symoné said she felt like she "just got catfished."

"I thought I was going on a show, like Candace, where it was pop culture and fun and exciting," she continued. "And I got catfished, and I learned a good lesson."

The two then went on to talk about how they felt pigeonholed into acting as spokespeople for their respective communities, as Candace is a conservative Christian and Raven-Symoné is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to Candace, the producers told her the show would be focused on "lighter" and more "evergreen" topics, such as "family and sex and life."

"So I was like, 'Absolutely, 100 percent, I'm on board," Candace said. However, things ended up taking a turn after Trump entered the 2016 presidential race, which made her "anxious" as someone who never spoke "publicly about politics."

Similarly, Raven-Symoné said she also preferred to stay away from political conversations, before echoing what Candace said by adding she had no idea things would get so politically focused. Not only that but the Raven's Home star mentioned she felt uncomfortable with having to represent an incredibly diverse community, merely because of her own sexuality.

"The only reason I really got through a lot of the stuff that I did get through was because of Whoopi [Goldberg] and the producers as well," she said. "There is something amazing about behind the scenes of The View that kind of puts the salve over all the BS that's going on on-camera that made it tolerable to stay as long as we did."

