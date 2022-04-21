After three years in the making, Pyer Moss' first collection of handbags is finally here, and from the looks of it they have all the makings of fashion's next It-bag.

Related | How the Pyer Moss Team Pulled Off a Postponed Couture Show

So far, the bags are available in black and yellow (more colors are expected to drop soon) in different silhouettes: the Wave, built in the shape of a hand; the Embrace, an angular style wrapped by two hand motifs; the Network, a sleek minimal style with a single flap and strap; and the Build, a geometric bag with round handles — all ranging between $750-$1800.

Bags aren't the only thing on the menu. The release also coincides with the brand's first mainline women's shoe collection (Pyer Moss has done sneakers before) which consists of architectural heels, structured boots and sandals with tall straps. There's also a new drop of small leather goods and pieces from the brand's couture capsule available now.

The campaign, which was turned into a billboard in Brooklyn (a first for the brand), highlights the assortment of statement bags and shoes in saturated colors and backdrops. It's located on Flatbush Avenue, close to where founder Kerby Jean-Raymond grew up.

The bag launch is one of the first big moves the brand has made since it showed a couture collection last summer and Jean-Raymond parted ways with Reebok. According to the company, they've taken a step back from the public eye to refocus how they approach design, the way they produce and how they perfect product quality — the bags, for instance, were made in factories in Milan that produce for multiple heritage brands.

The full handbags and footwear line is available now at PyerMoss.com