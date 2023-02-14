While merging punk with protest is nothing new, Pussy Riot made headlines in 2012 after three members were arrested for staging a guerilla-style concert inside a cathedral. Deemed "sacrilegious" by church officials and the government, the band's latest single "Dance With The Devil" with rap-cabaret pioneer Boyfriend is extra salt to the wound.

Directed by Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova and visual artist Yulia Shur, "Dance With The Devil" captures the claustrophobic hedonism of the underworld. A diverse cast of people lick, suck and writhe underneath the moody lights and the watchful eye of Tolokonnikova and Boyfriend. There's also a special appearance from iconic club kid and model Amanda Lepore who cradles fake babies near her breasts as she silently embodies a powerful, macabre motherly figure overseeing the pure debauchery taking place.

"“I believe that Virgin Mary was a feminist, and if she lived today, she'd be making music with Boyfriend and Pussy Riot," Tolokonnikova tells PAPER. "We've co-created this piece with two of my dearest friends, both incredibly strong, dedicated and vocal female artists, Boyfriend and Yulia Shur, and isn't it everyone's dream to work with your best friends on something that excites you deeply?"

Boyfriend also reflected on the symbolism of the video and the song itself, saying: I grew up believing in the Devil. Try as they might to depict him as evil, my main takeaway was that he lived in the land of cigarettes and sex... He drank red wine, gambled, had a choir of electric guitars and was the keeper of the orgasm.



This song is an invitation to the Devil’s party, where indulgence isn’t a sin and temptation isn’t a threat. It’s also an inversion of the patriarchal depictions of Satan... if God is a woman, so is the Devil, and she’s way more fun to hang with.



Below, watch the PAPER premiere of "”Dance With The Devil" by Pussy Riot and Boyfriend. Warning: The video contains flashing lights that may be unsafe for photosensitive viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

