ENHYPEN's Prada Show Photo Diary

A mob of over 7,000 frenzied fans surrounded the Fondazione Prada in on Sunday hoping to catch a glimpse of ENHYPEN, the K-pop powerhouse who were guests of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons this season.

The seven-piece boy band, consisting of Jay, Ni-Ki, Jake, Heeseung, Sunoo, Sunghoon and Jungwon, were in Milan for Prada's Fall 2023 men's show during Fashion Week. They also attended the post-show dinner Ristorante Torre as guests of the designers.

ENHYPEN was the only Korean artist to attend the Prada show and their appearance marks the first time a K-pop boy group has had all of its members at an overseas fashion show.

The group, who reaches over 50 million people on social media, made waves in 2022, headlining arenas like Radio City Music Hall during the U.S. leg of their first world tour. Their latest album was among the Top 10 best-selling of 2022 in the US with 173,000 copies sold.

ENHYPEN captured behind-the-scenes photos of them getting ready and from the event in a photo diary shared exclusively with PAPER in the gallery, below.

JUNGWON