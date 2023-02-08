Post Malone's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Concern

Fans think Post Malone's recent weight loss may be a sign of something else, and it's making them serious worried.

According to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old star was performing in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday night, where he looked noticeably slimmer in videos of him performing "I Fall Apart." That said, it appeared as if his weight loss ended up alarming fans, some of whom wondered whether he was suffering from an illness or substance abuse, especially given that he been open about his struggle with alcoholism in the past.

Fans get worried for Post Malone after watching him perform like this🙏🏾😕🙇🏽‍♂️pic.twitter.com/d3NMe7dn1N — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 6, 2023

"Bro he looks skinny af now he doin meth or somethin," as a Twitter user speculated. Meanwhile, several fans on TikTok claimed he had "Amy Winehouse vibes" and "heron [sic] shivers," with a number of others also saying that he was moving erratically before writing things like "I really hope he's staying clean."

Bro he looks skinny af now he doin meth or somethin — Yellow (@Yellowstonebewm) February 7, 2023

@_valentinomusic_ i fall apart @Post Malone #postmalone #postmaloneconcert #fyp #foryou #sydney

But even though there were plenty of people who pushed back by saying that was his performance style, some wondered whether Post's weight loss was a sign that he was being taken advantage of by people who were "working him to death," with one TikToker even claiming that "his management is so wrong for not helping him."

However, it seems as if the speculation has reached Post himself, as TMZ now reports that the "I Like You" rapper is "happy and healthy and nothing is amiss."

According to the outlet, sources close to the musician said he's doing just fine, explaining that he's just been hitting the gym, going hard on tour and eating a strict diet in order to lose some weight he gained for a movie. And not only that, but Post's dad also appeared to confirm the insiders' claims in a recent comment where he told fans that his son was the "healthiest he's been in years" — both mentally and physically.

You can read TMZ's entire report on Post's response to fan concern here.