Soon, we are about to enter Mercury's third retrograde of 2022. To brace ourselves, LA-based PR duo POSSE has teamed up with Australian-based Reality Eyewear to launch futuristic RETROGRADE sunglasses, out now.

When a planet enters retrograde, cosmic turmoil can ensue as time appears to move backwards. To protect us from this shift, Reality Eyewear reimagined a new take on a classic silhouette from the early 2000s. "According to astrology, we are influenced by the effects of this planetary shift," POSSE says in a release, and these new frames will help protect us.

The style features a wrap-around frame with full-coverage, and comes in three colorways, each with polarized lenses: "Eclipse" (black lens), "Cosmic" (silver mirrored lens) and "Mercury" (red mirrored lens).

POSSE’s collaboration with Reality Eyewear also supports sustainability, having created the RETROGRADE lenses entirely from recycled materials and eco-friendly packaging.