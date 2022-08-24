Fashion
RETROGRADE Sunglasses Will Shield You From 'Galactic Chaos'
by Alexandra Hildreth
5h
Soon, we are about to enter Mercury's third retrograde of 2022. To brace ourselves, LA-based PR duo POSSE has teamed up with Australian-based Reality Eyewear to launch futuristic RETROGRADE sunglasses, out now.
When a planet enters retrograde, cosmic turmoil can ensue as time appears to move backwards. To protect us from this shift, Reality Eyewear reimagined a new take on a classic silhouette from the early 2000s. "According to astrology, we are influenced by the effects of this planetary shift," POSSE says in a release, and these new frames will help protect us.
POSSE founders Jadon Medina and Marley Hemmen enlisted their own posse of Hollywood’s next generation to appear in the campaign. Shot by LA-based photographer Nesrin Danan, George Todd Mchlachlan, Slayyyter, Jordan Malagnit, Gia Woods, and twins Cooper and Luca Coyle (AKA Sugar & Spice), all wear RETROGRADE in a white stretch limo.
The style features a wrap-around frame with full-coverage, and comes in three colorways, each with polarized lenses: "Eclipse" (black lens), "Cosmic" (silver mirrored lens) and "Mercury" (red mirrored lens).
POSSE’s collaboration with Reality Eyewear also supports sustainability, having created the RETROGRADE lenses entirely from recycled materials and eco-friendly packaging.
Available today on POSSE and Reality Eyewear, Medina and Hemmen tell us these frames are arriving "just in time to shield us from galactic chaos."
Photography: Nesrin Danan