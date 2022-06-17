Pete Davidson has finally made his debut on The Kardashians with a vagina joke, no less.

During a post-credits scene from the season finale, the comedian can be heard chatting off-camera with Kim Kardashian and Erin "Paxy" Paxton, the longtime audio supervisor for her family's shows.

“Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy," Kim says in the middle of filming what appears to be a confessional scene. "Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The reality star then goes on to joke that Paxy "knows everything about me."

Kim added, "She’s probably seen my vagina."

Never one to pass up the opportunity for a cheeky quip, Pete replies to her statement by asking, "More than me?" And the Skims mogul response?

"Not more than you But she's probably seen it," Kim smiles, before jokingly telling Paxy that while it "takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina," the producer could also just "look on the internet.”

Despite officially publicly confirming their romance back in March, Pete never made a cameo on The Kardashians until now, seeing as how Kim previously said that reality TV is "just not what he does." But even so, Page Six also published a report in April about Pete alleging being advised against appearing on the show.

“His career has taken off, what does he need this for?” a source said before appearing to project their own opinions onto Pete.

“It’s a sure way to kill the relationship," they added. "Getting involved in the show decimates every man.”

Granted, another insider went on to refute this by saying it was actually Pete's own decision, as he "feels no pressure to be in the show."

“Neither do the people around him," they added. "If it happens that he’s on the show, it happens."



Watch the moment for yourself below.