Pete Davidson has been very chill about the whole campaign Kanye West has launched against him. He didn't even make too big a deal when the artist threatened physical violence and showed some graphic imagery in a music video against him. But it seems that he's just about had enough.

On Sunday, the rapper aired more of his grievances regarding family matters with his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram. And on the same day, Davidson's friend, King of Staten Island co-writer Dave Sirus shared in a since-deleted post what looked to be a text exchange between the comedian and West.

Related | Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official

"Yo it's Skete," the Saturday Night Live star wrote. "Can you please take a second and calm down. It's 8am and it don't gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is so amazing and you are so fucking lucky that she's your [kids'] mom."

He continued, "I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the fuck up."

In the text exchange, which E!'s sources confirmed to be authentic, West responded saying, "Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?" To which Davidson replied, "In bed with your wife," accompanied by a selfie of himself lying in bed.

While he didn't keep the conversation completely clean, it seems Davidson truly wants a chance to talk to Ye and settle matters. "Let me help you man. I struggle with mental health stuff too. It's not an easy journey," he wrote. "You don't have to feel this way anymore. There's no shame in having a little help. You'll be so happy and at peace."

Davidson offered to meet him while he's in Los Angeles, suggesting, "Why don't we meet after Sunday service and saints game…I'll be at the BHH [Beverly Hills Hotel] we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man." But the DONDA artist insists on meeting at his weekly Sunday Service.

The exchange seemed to end with the comedian telling the rapper, "What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you."