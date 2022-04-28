Pete Davidson is making a show about... himself.

According to Deadline, the comedian is working on a new show for NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service called Bupkis. The series will be a live action comedy focused on a semi-fictionalized version of Davidson's life, combining "grounded storytelling with absurd elements" from his perspective.

In addition to (obviously) being the star of the show, Davidson will also write the entire thing with his friends Dave Sirus and Judah Miller. Davidson is also serving as an executive producer alongside longtime mentor and SNL creator Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David.

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," as NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Chairman of Entertainment Content Susan Rovner said. "Bupkis will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate."

Rovner added, "We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television."

According to the publication, Bupkis will be a Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque production "expected to reflect Davidson’s real-life persona with an unapologetically R-rated storytelling," as well as an A-list ensemble cast. And that's only fitting seeing as how we all know there's plenty of wild celebrity content to mine from Davidson's life, especially as of late.

After a string of high profile romances with some of Hollywood's biggest names, Davidson is currently dating reality superstar and Skims mogul, Kim Kardashian, which has been dominating headlines. This is partially thanks to recent events involving his girlfriend's ex, Kanye West, who, amid their divorce, has spent the better part of this year publicly harassing the couple and threatening Davidson with physical harm. Since then though, Ye has gone quiet while undergoing treatment for his mental health, even reportedly telling Kardashian that he was "going away to get help."

