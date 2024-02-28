Inside the Hottest Paris Fashion Week Parties
By Matt Weinberger
Feb 28, 2024
Paris Fashion Week's main focus may be the runway shows taking over the city, there's also plenty of fun to be had after the last model's cleared the stage. We sent man about town Matt Weinberger to capture Fall 2024 Paris Fashion Week's after parties in all their chaotic glory — check out his photo diary, below.
Betsy Johnson x Courtney Top Birthday Celebration
“WEAR ALL BLACK” read the invitation. FVTVR Club was packed. English was the lingua franca of an international crowd of fashionistas, models, artists and cool kids from around the globe. Cigarettes, sheer tops, black leather, metal studs and large sunglasses were plentiful. Betsy Johnson, Eman, Francois X and Herrenschiede all took their turns spinning, playing banging techno and off-beat sounds, lighting up the the foggy dance floor. In the venue’s outdoor area, the space was filled with excitement. Nick Holiday, Tess Breeden, Julia Fox and a number of other cool big names, and up-and-coming talent made appearances. So chic. So fun.
Photography: Matt Weinberger
