PAPER People: @xowiejones

For most of 2020, our world has been reduced to the experiences we have on our phones. And TikTokers have been leading the charge in creating viral entertainment that keeps us scrolling for hours and hours. So this year's PAPER People shifts its focus exclusively to TikTok — the breakout app our President wanted to ban, that launched sleeper hits and massive pop careers, that ushered in an entirely new generation of influence. Meet our 20 favorites across comedy, fashion, social justice and more, who are owning their spaces and racking in millions of likes. (And follow PAPER on TikTok).

With makeup skills that could get her a job doing special effects on a slasher movie and a goth girl wardrobe to match, you can catch Xowie Jones lip syncing to gecs while rocking a vintage Korn t-shirt and creepers. The 21-year-old creator boasts an entire five million followers, all of them devoted to her cult of facial piercings and winged liner. Her videos will convince you to try red eyeshadow, but it probably won't look as good.

What's your go-to appetizer?

Boneless buffalo wings :)

Describe the most recent photo or video on your phone.

A video of my pet rats cleaning themselves.

Which TV shows are helping you survive 2020 and why?

Lucifer! I watch it every night.

What's your most overused word or phrase?

I use the B) emoji a lot.

Clothing: Gucci

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?

Invisibility because sometimes I just wanna peace out.

Where do you want to be when the world ends?

Going down with it.

Who's your TikTok crush and why?

@benkro_tv because he's my boyfriend. Gotta lock 'em down while you can.

What does your (UberEats, Seamless, GrubHub etc) order history look like?

So much Taco Bell.

What was your last text?

"u hungry?" That was to my roommate.

What was the last song you listened to?

"More Human Than Human" by White Zombie.