Polaroids From Our NYC PAPER People Photoshoot

Our 2024 PAPER People photoshoot was a rotating door of New York’s wildest personalities, all unleashed onto one studio space — somehow, someway. We brought together TikTokers, fashion designers, club kids, musicians, industry legends, artists, activists and more to celebrate our 40th anniversary in what felt like a fever dream of a dinner party. Below, go behind the scenes of our day on set and learn more about everyone, here.
Polaroids: Abby Lorenzini
Fashion
Rahi Chadda's Fashion Inspirations
Story by Mickey Boardman / Photography by Vadym Yatsun / Styling by Adele Cany / Makeup by India Rawlings / Hair by Danilo Giangreco
08 January
Music
A Frost Family Affair
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Tim Schutsky / Styling by Carma Flores
26 December
Internet
Merry Trishmas
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Alyssa Kazew / Styling by Ali Kornhauser / Makeup by Eden Symone Lattanzio / Hair by Gregg Lennon Jr.
21 December
Internet
DJ Mandy Wants Your Feedback
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography and direction by Julian Buchan / Styling by Marc Eram / Makeup by Marla Vazquez / Hair by Virginie Pineda
18 December
Art
Kerwin Frost Takes Collectibles Seriously
Story by Whitney Mallett / Creative direction by Pablo Rochat / Photography by Adam Powell / Styling by Malcolm Mammone / Production design by Wesley Goodrich
12 December