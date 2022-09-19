If nightlife it-girl Linux's massive New York Fashion Week recap is any indication, the parties this season were just as important as the fashion shows.

After Tommy Hilfiger and Luar wrapped their buzzy spectacles, one at Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In and the other at The Shed, New York's fashion set made its way to Soho House Meatpacking for the official PAPER party, hosted with Lucky Star and Finesse (the first AI fashion house ethically free of waste or overproduction).

Special guests like Angus Cloud, Ari Lennox, Miss Madeline and the Dupont Twins all stopped through the late Sunday night event, featuring DJ sets from Playgirl, Fernando Casablanca (fresh off the Hilfiger catwalk) and Memphy. Click through photos inside our NYFW party, below.