If nightlife it-girl Linux's massive New York Fashion Week recap is any indication, the parties this season were just as important as the fashion shows.
After Tommy Hilfiger and Luar wrapped their buzzy spectacles, one at Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In and the other at The Shed, New York's fashion set made its way to Soho House Meatpacking for FINESSE's NYFW party, hosted by PAPER with Lucky Star.
Special guests like Angus Cloud, Ari Lennox, Miss Madeline and the Dupont Twins all stopped through the late Sunday night event, featuring DJ sets from Playgirl, Fernando Casablanca (fresh off the Hilfiger catwalk) and Memphy. Click through photos inside our NYFW party, below.
Photography: Lihi Brosh