London photographer Ali Foroughi shot rising Korean model Ungho Go, who has recently walked the runways of Valentino and Hermès. "It's a character study exploring the life of a successful young director come into early retirement through his exploits," Foroughi explains, "as he adopts the persona of his heroes and championing the eccentric." Click through "Character Study," exclusively for PAPER Fashion, below.



Sweater: Ryan Treadwell, Shirt: Yuma Hsu, Shorts: Mithridate, Shoes: Linus Leonardsson