Getting Ottolinger Ready With Tyga

Although the end of Paris Fashion Week is drawing near, the exciting moments and buzzy shows haven't stopped. And this past weekend, Ottolinger showed their Fall 2024 collection, with rapper Tyga taking in every detail in the front row.

The Berlin-based brand, led by Swiss designers Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, is known for leaning more avant grade and experimental. This season, tailoring and knits and mesh were deconstructed into unconventional forms. As he watched from the front row, Tyga repped the brand in a head-to-toe gray distressed denim look with raw-edged seams.

PAPER followed the rapper for Ottolinger's Fall 2024 show, in an exclusive photo diary. Click through the gallery, below, to see it all.



Getting ready at my hotel. Picked out the freshest fit for the Ottolinger show. I went with a full grey look with some cool, yet simple accessories. Head-to-toe in Ottolinger.

Photography: Virisa Young