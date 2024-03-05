Getting Ottolinger Ready With Tyga
Although the end of Paris Fashion Week is drawing near, the exciting moments and buzzy shows haven't stopped. And this past weekend, Ottolinger showed their Fall 2024 collection, with rapper Tyga taking in every detail in the front row.
The Berlin-based brand, led by Swiss designers Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, is known for leaning more avant grade and experimental. This season, tailoring and knits and mesh were deconstructed into unconventional forms. As he watched from the front row, Tyga repped the brand in a head-to-toe gray distressed denim look with raw-edged seams.
PAPER followed the rapper for Ottolinger's Fall 2024 show, in an exclusive photo diary. Click through the gallery, below, to see it all.
Getting ready at my hotel. Picked out the freshest fit for the Ottolinger show. I went with a full grey look with some cool, yet simple accessories. Head-to-toe in Ottolinger.
Photography: Virisa Young
Music
Allie X Lives in a Weird World
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Joaquin Castillo / Styling by Stella Evans / Hair by Chika Nishiyama / Makeup by Julian Stoller
27 February
Sex & Dating
Holly Madison Centers Herself
Story by Shelby Sells / Photography by Walker Bunting / Styling by Danyul Brown / Hair by Amber Duarte / Makeup by Jaime Diaz
15 February
Fashion
Long Live Betsey Johnson
Story by Liana Satenstein / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Styling by Katie Qian / Hair by Ted Gibson / Makeup by Kristin Gallegos
13 February
Fashion
Anna Sui Has the Answers
Story by Andrew Nguyen / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Hair by Steven M. Fernandes / Makeup by Ayako
13 February