Inside PAPER's Pre-Coachella Dinner With Cohart and KHEE

Before Los Angeles cleared out to get dirty and dusty at Coachella 2024 (see you at Lana Del Rey!), PAPER invited a few close friends together for a special dinner in Beverly Hills with art marketplace Cohart and Eva Chow’s KHEE.
Our favorite pop girlies stopped by — Dorian Electra, Slayyyter, Blu DeTiger and Gia Woods — alongside some of TikTok’s most beloved FYP regulars like James Charles, Dylan Mulvaney and Bryce Xavier. Raven-Symoné and her ultra-cute wife Miranda Maday were among the evening’s special guests (stream their podcast “Tea Time”), alongside rapper Tyga, whose new single “Sensei” has been on steady repeat.
We sipped KHEE signature cocktails — from their lychee martini to grapefruit spritz — and ate yummy chicken satay, glazed prawns and steamed sea bass. Cohart’s guest artist in attendance, momloveart, created 20 different hand-written love letters as take away gifts — each in his signature free-form style and framed. Judging by the chaotic dating stories that began to unload the more cocktails we sipped, everyone needed a little of his love.
Photography: Tyler Matthew Oyer