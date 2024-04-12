Inside PAPER's Pre-Coachella Dinner With Cohart and KHEE

Before Los Angeles cleared out to get dirty and dusty at Coachella 2024 (see you at Lana Del Rey!), PAPER invited a few close friends together for a special dinner in Beverly Hills with art marketplace Cohart and Eva Chow’s KHEE .

Our favorite pop girlies stopped by — Dorian Electra, Slayyyter , Blu DeTiger and Gia Woods — alongside some of TikTok’s most beloved FYP regulars like James Charles, Dylan Mulvaney and Bryce Xavier. Raven-Symoné and her ultra-cute wife Miranda Maday were among the evening’s special guests (stream their podcast “Tea Time” ), alongside rapper Tyga , whose new single “Sensei” has been on steady repeat.