Elaine Thompson-Herah has officially secured the title "fastest woman alive" — again. The Jamaican sprinter won both the 100-meter and 200-meter races in Tokyo, repeating her two gold medals in the same contests in Rio.

"I knew I had it in me, but obviously, I've had my ups and downs with injuries," she said Saturday, referring to ailments in 2018 and 2019. "I've been keeping faith all this time. It is amazing."

The 29 year-old confirmed the double-double earlier this morning, clocking in a time of 21.53 seconds in the 200-meters — the second fastest ever in the history of the event. Her performance in the 100-meters — 10.61 seconds — beat Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old Olympic record, which had been previously deemed unbeatable.

As one Twitter user wrote, "put some respect on Elaine Thompson-Herah name." Certainly, it's written in the Olympic history books.

Winning silver in today's 200-meter race was Christine Mboma of Namibia. It was the first-ever Olympic medal for a Namibian woman and the most recent medal for the country since 1996.

Mboma set the under-20 world record, followed by her teammate, Beatrice Masilingi.

The day was historic in more ways than one, prompting many festivities sure to come. And yet, Thompson-Herah herself said it best — "Honestly I just need to sleep."