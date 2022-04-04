Perhaps dropping and breaking a Grammy is a rite of passage for music’s elite. Taylor Swift dropped and broke one of her Grammys in 2010. Adele dropped and broke one of her Grammys in 2017. And now Olivia Rodrigo can add her name to the list: the “Drivers License” singer dropped and broke one of her three Grammys at last night’s show.

When Rodrigo toted all her winnings backstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, one of them took a tumble off her arm and hit the floor. While posing for photos, one of the Grammys slid off her arm, and she looked absolutely stunned as it broke. Variety captured it on video (though you can’t see the fall), and the sound in the room is hilarious. You hear the gasp, you hear the trophy snap and you hear several people telling her it’s OK.

Fortunately, Grammys seem to be pretty easy to put back together, because the trophy was whole again in no time.

Rodrigo’s Grammy night will surely be memorable. She won three awards: best new artist, best pop vocal album for Sour and pop solo performance for "Drivers License." Plus, she performed “drivers license” at the top of the ceremony to show viewers exactly why she’d earned so many nominations. (She was up for six.)

But Rodrigo also had a very important moment with BTS’s V ahead of the group’s performance of “Butter.” Several members of the group started the song from the audience, and V was seated next to Rodrigo. The smoldering singer looked deep into Rodrigo’s eyes and whispered what we can only assume to be sweet nothings in her ear.

It was incredibly flirtatious and certainly one of the best moments of the night. There’s no way Rodrigo wouldn’t agree. But her big Grammy night is certainly one for the books, and now she can say she’s one of the few who broke her trophy only moments after winning it.