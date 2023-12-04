Two K-Pop Fav Brands Pop Off Together





These days, it's impossible to ignore the influence of K-Pop and Korean street on any social media feed. While it may seem like a far off thing on the other side of the world, the impact is also being started right in New York City. This month, genderless New York-based fashion and jewelry brand, OHTNYC , and Nerdy, a South Korean streetwear brand based in Seoul, just debuted a capsule collection.

Founded in 2021, OHTNYC has been worn by celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Karol G, Chloe & Halle, Ava Max and Willow Smith, as well as K-pop idols from groups like NewJeans, Aespa, Red Velvet, IVE, Le Sserafim, NCT, ATEEZ, Stray Kids and so many more. It's no wonder the brand has amassed quite a following for its hard yet playful jewelry, combining cutesy teddy bears and butterflies with crosses, daggers and spikes on mismatched earrings and chokers with ornate chains. And although maybe lesser known in the States, Nerdy is a household name in its hometown, gaining popularity for its athleisure and separates seen on K-Pop legends like BLACKPINK's Jisoo, IU, Dean and Zico. This collaboration is Nerdy’s first ever partnership with an American fashion brand.

For this collab, OHTNYC creative director Jinsol Woo incorporated OHTNYC’s badass identity into streetwear items worn everyday like beanies, baseball caps and hoodies by adorning it all with studs and hooks with barbell piercings. There's one cropped tee that say, “I want a nerdy boy <3” in text code as a shoutout to the hottie geeks and nerds out there. Nerdy’s tracksuit, which is a signature item that first made the brand viral, is updated with sexy cutouts and ties as a nod to the balletcore trend. Wear it with some ballet flats to fully commit!

“Modern streetwear is influenced by countless subcultures, including punk, goth and skate cultures; those three in particular have a strong influence on OHTNYC," Woo said in a press release. "As a jewelry brand, we naturally wanted to incorporate the inspired hardware into the garments themselves. Subcultures have always been spaces of belonging for those who would otherwise be labeled ‘outcasts.’ Our philosophy is about empowering people to live each day proudly and confidently. We really connected with Nerdy’s slogan of “choos[ing] to do what you want, how you want it, in your own way.”

The campaign shows OHTNYC and Nerdy's night out in New York City, which honestly is pretty accurate — somewhere between unforgettable and a complete blur. Models are shown sneaking into school after hours, getting drunk food at the 99 cent slice shop and missing the last train home. To be young in the big city!

The collection is available now on ohtnyc.com .