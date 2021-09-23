Nicole Richie got a little more than she bargained for at her 40th birthday bash.

On Tuesday, the Simple Life star celebrated the big 4-0 with an adorable outdoor get-together, complete with some birthday cake, of course. But as a video she posted to Instagram shows, things quickly went awry once she leaned over to blow out the candles — and, honestly, the footage is pretty terrifying.

In the brief clip, Richie attempts to make a wish as the tips of her hair catch fire, causing her to scream before a friend jumps to her rescue and snuffs out the flames. And even though most of us would have probably continued screaming, the brave mother of two took the scary mishap in stride, at least if her caption was any indication.

"Well… so far 40 is 🔥," she joked. And while she, thankfully, appears to be just fine, we're still going to need someone to check on how she's doing after husband Joel Madden's "That's hot" comment, because talk about a burn.

Watch the video for yourself below.