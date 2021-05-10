Nicki Minaj Flaunts Bedazzled Crocs and Chanel for Comeback Post

Nicki Minaj is up to something, and she chose hot pink bedazzled Crocs and lots of Chanel goodies for the cryptic teaser.

In her first Instagram post since January, the Queen of Rap uploaded new photos of her wearing nothing but the aforementioned footwear and plenty of jewels while clutching a pair of furry heart-shaped pillows against a pink backdrop of Chanel iconography.

She captioned the post with "F R I D A Y" and a fingers crossed emoji, suggesting that something new is coming for later this week. Whether it's another musical project, a song collaboration or a new fashion endeavor (remember her famous Fendi tie-up?), fans are already counting the days until her big announcement.