Nicki Minaj remembers things a little differently than Jessie J.

On Thursday, Glamour published an interview with Jessie where she claimed the rapper asked to join her and Ariana Grande on their 2014 single "Bang Bang."

"[Producer] Max Martin wrote 'Bang Bang,' and Ariana had been played it. I'd been played it, and we both loved it," the British musician explained before revealing that she and the "Positions" singer decided to team up for the track, with Jessie on the first verse and Ari doing the second. However, Jessie then went on to say that after Nicki was also played "Bang Bang," she "was like 'I've got to jump on this'" and contribute a verse as well.

"We didn't go to her and ask; she wanted to do it," Jessie continued. "I'll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it."

She added, "I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, 'How the fuck did I land this?' I literally felt like I'd won a competition."

That said, Nicki ended up disputing Jessie's recollection of how "Bang Bang" came to be in a tweet featuring a screenshot of the interview.

"Babe @JessieJ I didn't hear the song & ask 2get on it," the rapper reminded her, before making it clear that "the label asked me2get on it & paid me."

"How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?," Nicki went on to say. "This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop. LoveU."

Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? 😩 chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?😂This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop🎈 LoveU😘 pic.twitter.com/LShiO3wEm6 — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 6, 2021

And though Nicki later appeared to clarify in a tweet that she wasn't upset at her former collaborator, Jessie took to Instagram on Friday to apologize for getting "the story wrong all these years" and saying that she would "never say you asked to be on the song ever again."

"I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label. (Bless them and my naive ass) Thank you for clarifying I was wrong on that and Do it like dude told me huh," Jessie said. "What a way for us to celebrate the 7 year anniversary of the song."

Nicki has yet to respond to Jessie's post, but you can see it for yourself, below.